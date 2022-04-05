Rockets drop one to Nets 118-105 despite double 30 night from Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets had a decent showing against the Brooklyn Nets, but still fell on Tuesday night inside the Barclays Center 118-105.

Kevin Porter Jr. had a second most career high 36 points to go along with 4 assists on 13-25 from the field, and he came out with a noticeable spring in his step on both ends of the court, playing with hustle on defense and pushing the pace on offense.

Jalen Green had his fifth straight 30-point game, grabbing a bucket in the closing moments to push him over the mark. He finished 12-23 from the field, and his speed continues to be noticeable night in and night out.

Houston started off the night playing Brooklyn close, but the Nets used a 17-4 run in the second quarter to take control of the game. The Rockets battled back to within 7 points in the fourth quarter, but a Herculean effort by Kyrie Irving kept them at bay. Kyrie finished with 42 points, including 17 in the fourth with several circus shots to keep the Nets comfortably in front.

Kevin Durant had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in a quiet night for him with just 13 shots, while Andre Drummond had 10 points and 11 rebounds matched up against Houston rookie Alperen Sengun.

Speaking of Alpie, he went for 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, but had several noticeable defensive lapses that he’ll need to continue to clean up.

The Rockets did nothing to hurt their draft standing and have just two games left in the season, with the next game coming on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.