Jalen Green just passed Michael Jordan in this statistic

By scoring 30 points in last night’s loss against the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green reached the 30+ mark for the fifth time in as many games.

To put things into perspective, this is just the second time in NBA history a rookie has dropped 30 in five straight games.

Michael Jordan was able to do it in four straight games back in 1985, but Green surpassed him last night with his fifth straight 30-point performance.

The only player to do it in six? Allen Iverson.

Iverson reached six straight 30-point performances at the end of his rookie year in April 1997, and he was subsequently named the Rookie of the Year in arguably the greatest rookie class in NBA history.

While Green’s early season struggles will likely prevent him from winning the Rookie of the Year award, the end of the season has blazed a promising trail for the 20-year-old.

And in the final two games this season, he’ll have the opportunity to tie and surpass the record for consecutive 30-point performances by a rookie.