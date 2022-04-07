Vipers sweep the G-League major awards

The Houston Rockets G-League affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers have become only the second team in G-League history to take all three major awards. Today the G-League announced that the MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year awards were all heading to the Valley.

Trevelin Queen, is under two contract with the Houston Rockets and is this year's MVP. Queen averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.3 steals in 19 games. Queen has spent time also with the Rockets, playing in 10 games. All year, Queen has been the best player in the G-League, not only on offense but also his 3.3 steals per game led the G-League.

Queen is the third Viper to win MVP. Mike Harris won in 2009-10 and Andrew Goudelock in 2012-13.

The next award for the Vipers was Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah, winning Coach of The Year. This is Abdelfattah's third season with the Vipers, and he led the team to the best record in the Western Conference at 24-10. In addition, coach Abdelfattah has dealt with Vipers players being sent back and forth to the Rockets. Yes, all G-League teams have to deal with this in one way or another, but as the record shows, he has managed these changes better than anyone else in the league.

Abdelfattah also dealt with injuries to Queen, Mfiondu Kabengele, and Gerald Green throughout the season. Nevertheless, the Vipers led the G-League in points per game and rebounding. That lets you know that the Vipers were never outworked during games and, at the same time, was a well-oiled machine offense. This is the second playoff appearance for the Vipers under Coach Abdelfattah.

It wouldn't be a big surprise if Coach Abdelfattah were on an NBA bench next year.

The last award that the Vipers won today was for Executive of the Year. Travis Stockbridge becomes the first Vipers executive to bring home this award. Stockbridge is a Rice graduate, and when he was hired in 2019 at 25, he became the second-youngest general manager ever in the G-League history. Stockbridge interned for the Rockets before joining the Vipers.

The number one seed Rio Grande Valley Vipers host the Texas Legends tonight in the second round of the playoffs at Bert Ogden arena. Tip time is 7 ct on ESPN News.