Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors game preview

Well, the Houston Rockets control their own fate.

With two more losses, the Rockets will once again have the worst record in the league and once again have a guaranteed top 5 pick. While we’ll delve into draft prospects as draft coverage ramps up, it’s nice to know that if there’s five top tier players (most draftniks think there’s a clear top 4, and then a couple of solid candidates for the fifth pick), the Rockets will get one of them.

The Toronto Raptors started 14-17. They seemed headed to another disappointing season like their 27-45 campaign of 2020-21. But they have turned it around. They’re 47-33 and might get the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Oh, and they just beat the Sixers last night.

So as we’ve seen more than a few times before this season, the Rockets are playing against a team that needs a win to solidify their playoff positioning (or maybe move up if things go just right). That’s generally a recipe for a Rockets loss, but the second night of a back-to-back could throw a possible wrench into the tank. And tanks don’t run as well when they have a bunch of wrenches in them. Well, I assume that’s the case. I’m not a tank expert. Or a wrench guy.

Tip-off is at 6:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest