John Wall expected to exercise $47 million player option for 2022-2023

According to Hoops Hype, Houston Rockets point guard John Wall, who agreed to sit out the entire past season, will exercise his $47 million player option for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, which is not unexpected. After all, would you give up that kind of bread for doing nothing?

The Rockets will then reportedly pursue a trade option for Wall, and one of the options reportedly on the table is revisiting Wall to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick. Westbrook would then be bought out and the Rockets would get the pick for their troubles.

That move was discussed during this past trade deadline, though the Lakers wouldn’t bite. But with the team missing out on the playoffs and Russ one of the main catalysts for the team crapping the bed, the Lakers will be more aggressive in trying to move him. Wall is one of the only players in the league with a salary high enough to make a trade work.

A straight buyout of Wall is also a possibility for Houston, allowing Wall to become a free agent.

In his lone season of actually playing with the Rockets, Wall averaged 20.6 points per game to go along with 6.9 assists on 40.4 percent shooting from the field. He looked mostly recovered from the Achilles injury he suffered, but Houston simply wanted more room for youngsters Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green to grow, so they asked Wall to sit out this past year, essentially becoming the league’s most expensive assistant coach.

The fact that Wall didn’t make waves was appreciated by the team and the fans, and they’ll likely make sure he gets to play this season one way or another. It just won’t be in Houston.