Rockets kick off season’s final weekend vs. Raptors

Location: Scotia Bank Arena - Toronto, Canada

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Raptors SB Nation Blog: Raptors HQ

It’s the final weekend of the season for the Rockets, as they wrap up another tank-filled year with the second-worst record in the NBA already locked up. Only the Orlando Magic could potentially finish worse, as they currently sit at 21 wins.

Houston has another game this weekend against the Atlanta Hawks, and the biggest excitement other than lottery balls is if Jalen Green can keep up his streak of 30-point games. With not many other offensive threats currently active for Houston, I wouldn’t bet against it.

Make sure you check out AK’s preview, as they’ll be just one more this year from the man himself, and we’ll be rooting for the team to lose but Jalen to light it up.

Go Rockets!