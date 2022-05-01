The Rocket Is Ready To Launch

The Dream Shake has, is, and always will be home for me.

That’s why it’s incredibly tough to say that I am leaving my role as a writer and editor after nearly six years with the website to explore and attend to other opportunities.

I wrote my first article for TDS back in 2016 just after my 18th birthday. I was fresh out of high school and I only wrote for the fun of it. Now, I’m about to turn 24 with a journalism degree from the University of Central Florida and I am a professional writer, editor and podcaster.

I’ve worked hard in my time here covering the Houston Rockets. From the James Harden MVP seasons, to the near-championship, and even the darkest days of the rebuild, it’s been a wild ride. But my hard work isn’t the entire reason why I am where I am.

I want to thank a couple of people who have made my experience here nothing short of incredible.

Ethan Rothstein, for giving a young kid a shot and helping kickstart my career.

Ryan Dunsmore, for setting an example for me in how to be a professional in the business.

Xiane and AK, for being the backbone of our community.

Every writer I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. There’s too many to name and it’s been an honor to share the platform we have here with all of you.

But more specifically to three people.

Darren Yuvan, for running this ship for the past few years. You’ve helped me grow professionally more than I could ever have asked for, and you’ve continued to push me to become the best version of myself.

My co-pilot on The Dream Take Podcast Michael Brown, for being the best co-host I could ask for. We’ve hosted nearly 300 episodes of our podcast together and that wouldn’t be possible without you and your spirit. Even though we don’t see eye-to-eye on our Rockets all the time, one thing we can agree on is that we’ve built something special. And I’m happy to say I’ll still be hosting and guesting on episodes of the podcast regularly. You can’t get rid of me that easily.

And for my final token of appreciation, you. Thank you for reading and being part of our TDS family. This website will always hold a special place in my career and my heart and it’s where my writing went from a hobby on the side to a legitimate career. That wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for you. This community has helped me grow so much and I am glad to pass the baton to the next TDS writers-to-be and hopefully give them the same opportunity that this place gave to me.

The last thing I want to say before signing off (for good?) is to chase your dreams. As cliche as it sounds, it’s true. Whether your dream is like mine in becoming a sports writer or whether it’s something totally different, go for it.

I went for it, and now I’m ready to launch into what’s next for me. I can’t wait to share that news with all of you very soon. And no matter what or where that is, I’ll always remember the launch pad I had to get me there: The Dream Shake.