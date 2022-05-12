SB Nation Reacts: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Rudy Gobert?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s time for this week’s results, and we have a follow up Rockets question along with some additional NBA Playoff questions. Let’s get it started with our national results.

First, we asked our league-wide voters what series they thought was most likely to go to seven games. Here are those results:

For me, it’s Suns vs. Mavs, which is coming in at the bottom, but I guess we’ll find out how right I am later tonight.

Next, we asked about dirty play. With Draymond Green back in the news for jackassy behavior on Steven Adams and some other players in the spotlight as well, this has been in the forefront once again. We asked if it’s a growing issue.

I would agree with that poll. Anyone who’s been watching the NBA since the 1980s like I have know that dirty play these days is a tiny fraction of what it once was. There were fights or borderline fights pretty much every night back then.

Next, we had a series of questions about officiating. Every year at playoff time, there are issues surrounding officiating and how it changes in the postseason, and that’s been no different this year. Here’s the series of questions and results about officiating:

I certainly believe consistency is the biggest issue, but better replays doesn’t solve that, only better training does.

And lastly, we have our Rockets question of the week, which is a follow up to last week’s question about the Utah Jazz and their two stars being on the outs. No one wanted to trade for Donovan Mitchell last week, so we figured we’d ask about Rudy Gobert this week.

Gobert’s 41 percent was a little higher than Mitchell’s, and that I agree with. He brings a skill that the Rockets desperately need (rim protection) and is a better fit on the roster, but is far from ideal, so I’m good with this percentage.

We’ll be back next week with more Reacts!

