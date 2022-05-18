Rockets make changes to coaching staff

It was announced yesterday that the Houston Rockets were making several changes to their coaching staff for this upcoming season. Mark Berman reported that assistants Will Weaver and Jeff Hornacek will not return for the 2022-2023 season.

I’m not that surprised about Hornacek, and to be honest, one of the most hated players from the 1990s Utah Jazz rivalry had no business ever being in this squad to begin with, but I’m a little more surprised about Weaver, who is highly regarded in NBA circles and was gaining some traction as a potential head coaching candidate in the past.

The leading candidate to come onto the coaching staff now has to be Rio Grande Valley Vipers coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah, who is considered a top young coach. He won a G-League championship as an assistant for the Vipers in 2019 and then again this past season as a head coach. He also led the team to a 24-10 record and was named G-League Coach of the Year at season’s end.

My guess is that he’s offered a spot and comes aboard. But this is good bye to Weaver and Hornacek, and at least in the case of the Hornacek, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.