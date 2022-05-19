With Jalen Green’s All Rookie selection the Rockets have something they haven't had in 37 years

After a slow start to the season, which was caused by an uneven and unproductive starting lineup around him to begin the year and getting used to the speed and size difference of the NBA, Jalen Green finished with a flurry of great games.

The narrative nationwide is that Green only had two or three good weeks to end the year, which of course is not true. Green’s great play started the week before the All-Star Break and continued throughout the season, culminating with the Rookie of The Month award in the final month of the season. Green averaged 21.5 points per game and shot almost 40 percent from three-point range over the final 27 games.

Now Green can add another award as he was named to the first-team All-Rookie last night. Along with Green, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and Franz Wagner were selected as well. With the selection, the Houston Rockets have had rookies make first team All-Rookie in back-to-back years.

That is the first time in almost 37 years the Rockets have had back-to-back seasons with rookies making the first team. The last time it happened was 1984 and 1985 by Ralph Sampson and some guy named Hakeem Olajuwon (Akeem at the time). You may have heard of him. Of course, for most of the 37 years, the Rockets have been one of the most winningest franchises and rarely draft in the lottery, but this is still a great accomplishment nonetheless.

This only happened one other time in Houston Rockets history in 1976 and 1977. Joe C. Meriweather and Calvin Murphy made the first team back-to-back years. With the Rockets drafting third and 17th in the upcoming draft next year, this could be the first time in franchise history the Rockets have had a first-team All-Rookie Selection in three consecutive seasons.