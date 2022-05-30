Happy Memorial Day from The Dream Shake

From everyone here at The Dream Shake, we want you all to have a happy and safe Memorial Day.

There’s no basketball to enjoy, and we’re all in the unenviable position of having to pick one of two annoying franchises as our favorite in the NBA Finals, but that should give us plenty of time to reflect upon those who have given their lives in the line duty for the country or for public safety.

Despite an ugly political climate and horrors occurring like Uvalde, I’m certain we can all find something or someone to be thankful for today.

Whether you’re attending a parade, a picnic, a BBQ, the pool, or like me, you’re digging a bunch of holes in 90-degree heat so your father can install a fence to keep out the neighbors he hates, all of us at The Dream Shake hope you and your families have a meaningful Memorial Day.

We’re taking a much-needed break for a day or two, but we’ll be back with more Houston Rockets content this week!

Welcome to the unofficial kickoff to summer. Happy Memorial Day!