VOTE: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Donovan Mitchell?

There’s drama in Utah. Either Mitchell or Rudy Gobert might end up available on the trade market.

By Kyle Thele
NBA: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

There’s been some drama in Utah Jazz land this week. After they lost the four-five matchup in six games to the Dallas Mavericks, it’s been reported that Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have seen enough of each other.

That means one these guys are potentially on the trade market. What we’re asking you at TDS is if Donovan Mitchell becomes available, would you be interested in the Rockets swinging a trade?

There’s no doubt that Houston has draft capital available, and all NBA GMs are on the lookout for stars, but would Mitchell be a good fit in H-town? What would that do to Jalen Green’s development?

Give us your vote in the poll and tell us your opinion in the comments. We’ll be back next week asking a similar question about Gobert.

