VOTE: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Donovan Mitchell?

There’s been some drama in Utah Jazz land this week. After they lost the four-five matchup in six games to the Dallas Mavericks, it’s been reported that Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have seen enough of each other.

I know I am not usually @utahjazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at "him or me" point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days. Doesn't feel they will win championship together. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

That means one these guys are potentially on the trade market. What we’re asking you at TDS is if Donovan Mitchell becomes available, would you be interested in the Rockets swinging a trade?

There’s no doubt that Houston has draft capital available, and all NBA GMs are on the lookout for stars, but would Mitchell be a good fit in H-town? What would that do to Jalen Green’s development?

Give us your vote in the poll and tell us your opinion in the comments. We’ll be back next week asking a similar question about Gobert.

