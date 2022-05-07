SB Nation Reacts: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Donovan Mitchell?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We had a lot of playoff-related national questions this week before we get to the Donovan Mitchell results, so let’s get right to it.

First, we asked our national voters what second round matchup they felt would be the most entertaining. Here’s what you said:

I think the voters nailed that one.

Next, we asked our league-wide voters to predict the winners of each series.

These were all pretty clear results. Not that I necessarily disagree, but with Joel Embiid back and the 76ers showing some signs of life last night, that series could get real interesting very quickly.

Lastly, we asked our national voters who they felt was the most impressive player in the first round of the playoffs.

And now for the main event. We asked our Rockets fans if they were into the idea of Houston trading for Donovan Mitchell. There’s drama with the Utah Jazz, with Rudy Gobert and Mitchell sounding like they no longer want to play with each other. One of them is likely to be available, and we’ll be asking you about both guys. First up is Mitchell.

I’m not particularly shocked by that result, especially after reading the comments in the voting article.

