VOTE: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Rudy Gobert?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Last week we asked our readers if they wanted anything to do with a Donovan Mitchell trade in light of the drama going down with the Utah Jazz. It was a resounding no from our Rockets voters, and it was a no from James also, who looked at a potential trade from an analysis perspective.

But this week, we’ll ask you about the other potentially available Jazz player, and this one might end up a little different. The Rockets are in dire need of some rim protection. In fact, one could say it is among their top needs. And if Utah center Rudy Gobert becomes the one who is available on the trade market, we want to know from our voters if you’d want the Rockets to get in on that trade. Tell us below, and we’ll be back later this week with results.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.