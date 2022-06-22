How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

With the 2022 NBA Draft just one day away now and the Houston Rockets currently holding not just a top three pick but also three total picks on Thursday night, it’s a good time to refresh yourself on where and how you can check out the evening’s proceedings.

NBA Draft Information

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm CT

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN

In addition, The Dream Take podcast will be broadcasting live for the duration of the draft, so make sure your jump on Spotify Live for the TDT draft room.

As we get closer to the draft, things are getting very interesting, especially with the recent rumors that Chet Holmgren did not provide his medical report to multiple teams, including the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. That has fueled speculation that he could be hiding something and there are those who wonder if that might cause him to fall.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report had this to say:

“There’s some questions about his medicals. I’ve been told — I’ve heard mixed things. I’ve also been told that he’s not given his medicals to Orlando or Oklahoma City. Whether that matters, we’ll find out. But it’s possible if anybody slips at the top three to number four, in my opinion, it’s Chet. Just based on the medicals. There are going to be doctors who question — there are some questions about whether he took the heart test with the NBA. I don’t know for sure, so I don’t want to say he didn’t. But there are definitely gonna be some doctors who think there’s too much risk at number one. So he’s certainly an option — a candidate to slip if there is going to be a slider. And Jaden Ivey would be the guy who slides into the top three.”

As Justin discussed yesterday, Holmgren slipping to three is a pretty lucrative bet at +550 odds to fall to Houston, meaning a $100 bet nets you $550, and he’s +2500 to fall to fourth, which is also not suddenly out of the question. That means for a $100 bet, you’d get $2500. Now THAT’S a lucrative move.

There’s also been some rumors of some big money coming in late on Paolo Banchero going first overall. On Sunday, Banchero was 18-1 to go first overall. He’s now 4-1 to go in the top slot, meaning things are dynamically in flux right now.

Head over this direction to check out the DraftKings odds and make a wager if you so choose.

So basically, the only thing we know 24 hours before the draft is that everything we thought we knew may now be flipped upside down. All the more reason you need to tune in tomorrow night.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.