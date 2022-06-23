Rockets trade 26th pick to Timberwolves, pick TyTy Washington with 29th pick

The Houston Rockets took Wendell Moore Jr. with the 26th pick gained from the Dallas Mavericks in the Christian Wood deal, but they quickly flipped him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 29th pick and then drafted TyTy Washington out of Kentucky with that pick.

Minnesota is sending Houston the No. 29 pick and two future second-round picks for Wendell Moore at No. 26, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

After grabbing lengthy wings and defense with their first two picks, Houston went offense and guard with their third pick, injecting some competition for the backup point guard spot.

Washington was originally thought to go a little higher, so this a somewhat of a value pick for the Rockets, who have added one of the best playmakers in the draft, maybe even the best playmaker.

The 6’4” Washington isn’t exactly small for a point, keeping with the size theme, and he’s also a plus defender known for a devastating mid-range game with an effective runner, floater and pull-up, and he also shoots 35 percent from three.

He averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this past season and will compete in camp with Daishen Nix for the backup point guard slot behind Kevin Porter Jr. and even has the potential to be a starter down the road if he develops.

This was another good pick by Houston GM Rafael Stone, who has now added seven total first round picks the last two years to help jumpstart the rebuild. That’s a boatload of talent, and Washington fits right in as the only point guard Stone has drafted.

Now all that’s left to do is get these guys practicing together as soon as possible.