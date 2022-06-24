Grade the 2022 NBA Draft for the Rockets

It’s that time where our TDS readers tells what they think of Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone’s NBA Draft. It didn’t go exactly as planned, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t successful.

Paolo Banchero, who was Houston’s original target at three, ended up going first overall to the Orlando Magic, and with Chet Holmgren going in his expected slot, that left Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. to fall right into Stone’s lap.

The Rockets doubled down on length and defense by taking Tari Eason with the 17th pick, followed by trading down from the 26th pick to the 29th and taking Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington while picking up two future draft picks in the process.

Here’s the total haul:

#3 Jabari Smith Jr. - 6’10” forward from Auburn

#17 Tari Eason - 6’8” forward from LSU

#29 TyTy Washington - 6’3” point guard from Kentucky

Two future second round picks via Minnesota Timberwolves for trading from 26 to 29

You can also check out the SB Nation draft grades here to see what the instant reaction was to Houston’s picks, and you can also check out grades from CBS here and also from Yahoo here.

Now it’s time for you to tell us what your grade is for Rafael Stone’s draft.