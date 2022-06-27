Rockets pickup $1.8 million team option on Jae’Sean Tate

Some good news for the Houston Rockets, if not surprising news: the team picked up the $1.8 million player option on Jae’Sean Tate over the weekend, giving him at least one more year in H-town.

The 26-year-old Tate (27 when the upcoming season starts) will in his third year with the team after coming aboard in 2020 from the Sydney Kings of the Australian NBL.

Since arriving to the Rockets, he’s shown himself to be a fantastic glue guy, with defensive versatility and the capability to play and guard multiple positions, including power forward even though he stands just 6’4”.

In his two seasons with the team, Tate carries averages of 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from deep. He’s been an adept passer with a solid post game and a well-rounded offensive repertoire with the exception of his three-point shot.

Despite his struggles from deep, Tate’s contract is a pretty big bargain, and though he’s started 135 of 148 games played over the last two years, he’s very likely to come off the bench this year with the new additions to the team.

Tate will be a free agent after this coming season, however, so it remains to be seen whether the Rockets will look to extend him or potentially move him before the year’s end so they don’t lose him for nothing.

That decision likely depends on how things shake out with a roster in flux and a bunch of new pieces, but it’s a good thing to have Tate back in a Rockets uniform this season.

Welcome back, Jae’Sean!