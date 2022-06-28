SB Nation Reacts: Rockets rookies playing time

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.

Welcome back to the NBA edition of SB Nation Reacts. It’s been a while since we had a question, but with things ramping up in the NBA offseason, it’s a good time to bring back the surveys and we have a Rockets-related question for you.

Houston just had a successful draft. GM Rafael Stone came away with a second straight massive haul, this one consisting of Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, TyTy Washington, and two future second round draft picks.

It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that Smith is going to be starting and getting plenty of playing time since day one, but what we want to know is which of the other two draft picks — Eason or Washington — is going to have the greater impact in their rookie year?

Tell us what you think and we’ll be back in a couple days with the results! Thanks for voting.

