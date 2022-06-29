Rockets NBA Free Agency rumor roundup

Sometimes NBA free agency is a dud. Not much happens, nobody goes anywhere, and there are no trades. Less than 21 hours before the opening of NBA Free Agency, this duddery doesn’t seem to be the case. (Yes, less than 21 hours (from posting this article) because the NBA isn’t opening free agency at midnight Eastern Time anymore, but at a more reasonable 6pm. Or an eminently reasonable 3pm if you are in PST.).

We’ve already seen James Harden opt out of $47 million. Which is interesting, as we saw Kyrie Irving opt into his $36 million deal.

We’ve seen a big trade, with Atlanta sending three picks, two unprotected, to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. (So, not quite so many guards there now.). Danillo Gallinari is finally a Spur. At least that part of the universe is in balance.

We’ve seen the Rockets decline their team-friendly team option on Jae’Sean Tate, and have extended a qualifying offer, as Tate tests the waters of restricted free agency..

I think we all know what the biggest news is here. Tate’s Qualifying Offer.

The Rockets, just like many here at The Dreamshake, are evidently interested in bringing scorned center Isaiah Hartenstein back to Houston, as reported by Kelly Iko of the Athletic. Hartenstein quietly put together a fantastic season off the bench for the Clippers last year, and could be ready for a bigger role.

There’s talk the Rockets could also be interested in Mo Bamba. He had a better season than you might think - he shot 38% from 3pt range on 4 attempts per game, and averaged 10.6 pts, 8.1 rebs, and 1.7blk in 26 minutes per game.

There are also rumors linking Rockets guard Eric Gordon to his old pals Daryl Morey, James Harden, D’Anthony Melton, and probably PJ Tucker on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Finally, people are tweeting about Colin Sexton of the Cavs perhaps moving to the Rockets in a sign-and-trade deal. I personally don't see the fit, but if the contract is cheap enough, perhaps he’s a value play one way or another.

The Rockets are NOT in the running to re-sign James Harden, according to Xiane of The Dreamshake, who spoke to no one about the matter.

