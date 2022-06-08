 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Dream Take Podcast: 2022 NBA Draft Prospect Breakdown - Part 3 of 9- Featuring Drake C. Toll

Michael Brown is joined by Drake C. Toll, of Locked On Baylor, to break down Part 3 of 9 of The Dream Take’s 2022 NBA Draft Preview. On this episode, Michael and Drake talk about the following prospects: Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), and Kendall Brown (Baylor).

By bswpodcast_2022
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jeremy Brener hosts Part 2 of 9 of The Dream Take’s 2022 NBA Prospect Breakdown. He takes a closer look at the following prospects: Dyson Daniels, Marjon Beauchamp, and Jaden Hardy.

The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download.

Click here for the direct RSS feed.

Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener

Follow Michael on Twitter: @BSWPodcast_MB

Follow TDT on Twitter: @TheDreamTake

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Huge thanks to Alec Greenberg for the logo.

This podcast has no affiliation or likeness to the Pardon My Take podcast on Barstool Sports.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for The Dream Take throughout the Houston Rockets offseason. The next episode is just around the corner.

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...