Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

After picking up their first win of the Summer League, Houston takes on fellow Southwest Division member San Antonio Spurs.

For the Spurs, their top pick Jeremy Sochan is dealing with a hamstring injury. Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are their other two first round picks, and both are available. Josh Primo is also back on the Summer League team leading into his second season with the team.

On the Houston side, getting a win was nice, but Rockets fans would like to see Jabari Smith Jr. have a nice night on offense. After two poor shooting nights, Rockets fans are starting to wring their hands in worry. That’s dumb, since we’re two games into his “professional” career. But in today’s world, you’re only as good as your last game. Thus, Jabari is a bust until he isn’t. Remember, it took until after the All-Star break for Jalen Green to look like the special talent we hoped he would be. Houston is clearly about patience and development, and that goes for Smith, too.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on ESPN