Rockets battle Spurs in Summer League game three

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

Online: Rockets App/fubotv

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

It’s the third NBA Summer League game for the Houston Rockets, as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas.

It’s been an interesting start so far. Jabari Smith has looked every bit a top three pick on defense, while his shot has struggled through the first two games.

Tari Eason has looked better than advertised, while TyTy Washington remains a sleeper for the backup point guard spot over Daishen Nix, and nothing we’ve seen so far should dissuade that opinion on the battle for the second team one.

We’ll be looking for more of the same from Eason and Washington tonight, with a little more offensive juice from Jabari as well.

