Rockets look for another Summer League win vs. Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers - July 14, 2022, 8:30 p.m. CT
Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN2
Online: Rockets App/fubotv/Sling TV
The Rockets are looking for their third win in four games tonight in Vegas Summer League action when they take on Portland.
Josh Christopher will not be active, as he is out for the remainder of VSL with an injury, and according to our former colleague Coty Davis over at Sports Illustrated, that means more minutes tonight for Trevor Hudgins.
With Josh Christopher out due to an injury, I’m expecting more minutes for Trevor Hudgins tonight against the Trail Blazers.— Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) July 14, 2022
Christopher had some high praises for Hudgins a few days ago at practice. #Rockets
We’ll be looking for continued comfortability from Jabari Smith, more disruption from Tari Eason, and additional competition between Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington for the point guard minutes,
Let’s go Rockets!
