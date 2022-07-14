Rockets look for another Summer League win vs. Trail Blazers

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Online: Rockets App/fubotv/Sling TV

The Rockets are looking for their third win in four games tonight in Vegas Summer League action when they take on Portland.

Josh Christopher will not be active, as he is out for the remainder of VSL with an injury, and according to our former colleague Coty Davis over at Sports Illustrated, that means more minutes tonight for Trevor Hudgins.

We’ll be looking for continued comfortability from Jabari Smith, more disruption from Tari Eason, and additional competition between Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington for the point guard minutes,

Let’s go Rockets!