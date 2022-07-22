Former Rockets coach/player Johnny Egan passes away

Former San Diego / Houston Rockets guard, assistant coach, and head coach Johnny Egan passed away yesterday at the age of 83 due to complications from a fall in his home.

Eagan was acquired by the Rockets in 1970 and played two seasons with the Rockets as a reserve before transitioning into an assistant coach. He then succeeded Tex Winter as the team’s head coach mid season in 1973.

He finished his three and a half years as head coach with a record of 129-152 with one playoff appearance and was fired after the 1976 season and replaced by Tom Nissalke.

A 6’1” guard during his playing days, he came out of Providence University, and he finished his 11-year NBA career with averages of 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3 assists with 42.9 percent shooting percentage. He also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Baltimore Bullets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Condolences from TDS to Egan’s family. A piece of Rockets history is no longer with us, and that’s always a sad moment.