SB Nation Reacts Results: Rockets rookie impact

We’re back with this week’s results about our Rockets question from this week. We know that Houston rookie and third overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. will likely start from the get go and get a lot of playing time. Odds are pretty dang good he will be the most impactful rookie for the Rockets this season.

But what we wanted to know is out of the two remaining Houston rookies — Tari Eason and TyTy Washington — which one of them will be making the bigger impact on the team this coming season? Here’s what you said:

This one was a pretty big landslide. And though I do ultimately agree with this assessment, Rockets fans would be doing themselves a disservice if they count out Washington. I do think he has a chance to surprise some people and be better than expected right out of the gate.

Both have guys in front of them in the rotation, but you can see a path for impact for both as well if things materialize in the right direction for them.

Only one way to find out.

