Dwight Howard auditions for WWE

I don’t know about you, for me summertime is the season of sadness. This sounds wild to say, but let me explain. It’s the season where you experience high gas prices, heat waves, and worst of them all, no NBA basketball.

It’s a cruel existence, especially after experiencing the highs of free agency madness, where our two favorite basement dwellers Shams Charania and Adrian Wojanoaski battle for our hearts in who breaks the news first.

Now that the big names are off the board and summer league has come and gone, we have nothing to do besides debate about ridiculous basketball hypotheticals or go outside and face the wrath of mother nature.

However, you can get creative. Take a look at former Houston Rockets center and 10-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. Since free agency started Howard has been like one-day-old expired bread at the supermarket. Instead of feeling the need to grovel for a job in Adam Silver’s NBA, the Superman big decided to put matters in own hands and take his talents to wrestling.

Don’t believe me, check out the footage of him trying out.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Dwight Howard spent about five hours at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he’s going to be ringside at SummerSlam on Saturday. He said he’s serious about joining the WWE. He was asking coaches and attendees how to properly take a bump in the ring and do other moves. pic.twitter.com/ZLOzzvvb1P — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Regardless if Dwight truly becomes a full time wrestler or not, he’ll be on the shortlist of NBA players that include Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone and Shaquille O’Neal who became or was featured on WWE.

I guess the only question is will he be any good? I don’t know, maybe. I just couldn’t imagine Superman big man meeting his Kryptonite-like chokeslam from The Undertaker. I honestly think I’ll snort like a pig and laugh like the Joker.

Anytime that I envision Howard and confrontation is the video of Kobe Bryant calling him soft, or even the photo of him an Kobe squaring’ up while Mike D’antoni looks like an helpless bystander.

Whatever Dwight does, I’ll support him. Not only was he a great ambassador for the game of basketball, he also helped the Rockets reach the Western Conference Finals in 2014-2015.

Anyways, what do you think about Dwight Howard’s potential career change to pro-wrestler? Comment below!