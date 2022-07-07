Rockets and Magic Kick off 2022 Vegas Summer League

This is the moment we’ve all be waiting for, unless the moment you’re waiting for is the Eric Gordon trade and nothing else matters. CWood is already a Maverick, so he will no longer be the absolute worst thing that has happened to the Rockets, ever.

If you’re a forward looking optimistic type who doesn’t worry too much about other peoples’ money, as it isn’t really relevant this year anyway, this IS the moment you’ve been waiting for since the NBA draft.

Now we get to see, once and for all, who won the draft, Orlando, with it’s bait-and-switch-and-possible-moral-turpitude-gambling-on-known-things strategy, or the Rockets happy-go-lucky “We’ll take whomever falls to us.” approach.

Yes, this game, in July, in Las Vegas, with different basketball rules, is going to decide everything. Just as we already learned that Chet Holmgren is a cross between Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Garnett, and Steph Curry, because he did well against a dismal Utah Utah League team, we will also learn who was the best of 2022 NBA draft 1st versus 3rd, forever.

I’m really hoping for Spiro Dedes. No, seriously. I like Spiro.

Join us in the sickness that is NBA Vegas Summer League Fandom.