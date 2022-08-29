Are you ready for some EuroBasket 22?

Like many of us, you’re probably feeling a deep NBA deficiency at this point. You may feel shaky, weak, and in need of hoops. The NBA season is still weeks and weeks away. Yes, football is ready to spread its self-important, highly-profitable, and flatulent bombast over the nation. Baseball is heading, in typical leisurely baseball fashion, towards the post-season. But there’s no NBA. This could be serious.

Never fear! Europe has your back. That’s right, it’s EuroBasket 2022. One of international basketball’s biggest events, and a seriously competitive tournament in the later rounds.

Some of you might be saying, well, great, its Belgium versus Germany.

Others of you have thought about just how many NBA greats are now from Europe.

There’s Jokic, Giannis, Doncic, and the future great, Alperen Sengun, not to mention lots of French NBA players, in the tournament. If the “friendly” games are anything to go by, this tournament should be fun.

But wait, I hear you saying, that’s great, and I’m a hoophead, but I’m not interested in signing up for some sports package like BeInBlastSuperFutElitSpor-Basket, where I have to pay in Zlotys. (Apologies to those of you watching on BeInBlastSuperFutElitSpor-Basket.)

Never fear, The Worldwide Leader is there for you. That’s right, you can watch EuroBasket on ESPN+, which is accessible all sorts of ways.

The games are in the mornings, North American time, if you want to see Alpie play live, but you can stream them back any time. This is the highest level basketball you can get right now, and the later games promise to be good.

You might also be able to watch on the FIBA YouTube stream, as well as ESPN+.

You can check out the tournament format, and all sorts of things, here.