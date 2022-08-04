Veronon Maxwell appears on The No Chill Podcast to talk Rockets and more

It’s slow season out there, so it’s a good time to check out former Houston Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell, who recently appeared on The No Chill podcast hosted by Gilbert Arenas.

Mad Max discussed a wide variety of topics, many of which were Rockets-related, including guarding Michael Jordan, who Maxwell had a series of heated matchups with when Houston was regularly spanking the Chicago Bulls in the early to mid-90s.

He also talked about an infamous incident with Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon in which Olajuwon slapped Mad Max for spitting on the floor. Maxwell claims in the podcast that he tried to stab Dream afterwards.

“This MF slapped the shit out of me. Hit me so hard, knocked me out the chair. I jumped up, I grabbed my chair, busted glass all over the damn locker room. Police come with guns drawn. They got the guns on me at a professional halftime. I broke the glass and I picked up a big piece of glass, and I was going to chase Dream and stab the shit out of him. That’s how it was before he became Muslim.”

Maxwell also addressed Ja Morant’s claims that he could take on Michael Jordan one-on-one and also what would have happened had the Rockets and Bulls actually met in the NBA Finals. Max said:

“Hey, man we used to beat them all the time man. I know things are different during the playoffs. But I just feel like we had that big ass African back there and Bill Cartwright and Will Purdue they wasn’t gonna be able to do it. Just look at the numbers, man. I mean, the numbers don’t lie, man, we was beating the shit outta them boys. I mean, we wasn’t beating them by 5, we were beating them up by 15, 17, 16, 13. We was beating them.”

Make sure you head over to check out the full podcast here. Mad Max is always an entertaining listen.