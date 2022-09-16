Rockets training camp kicks off September 27

Finally. With the summer already starting to drift away here in Pennsylvania (it was 52 degrees at wake up this morning, though I know that’s not exactly Texas) and football already moving, we’re barrelling towards the best time of the year: the start of basketball season!

And with NBA teams allowed to kick off training camps later this month, the Houston Rockets have annouced they will start this year’s camp on September 27 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Media Day will be the day before, on September 26.

Important upcoming #Rockets dates:



Media Day - September 26th

Training Camp - September 27th

First preseason game - October 2nd — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) September 13, 2022

Media Day is fully in-person this year before the Rockets head off to McNeese State University for camp, where they’ll stay until September 29. They will then head back home to prepare for the first preseason game on October 2 against the San Antonio Spurs.

What that also means is that our coverage here at TDS will be ramping up as well. I’d like to thank all of our community for sticking with us during the slow season, and we’ll have our usual slate of season previews, player outlooks, analysis and news to prep you for the upcoming year of Rockets baskeball.

I’m pretty excited to see how Jalen Green has developed and what Jabari Smith can do running with the main squad and getting the extra space provided by Green and Kevin Porter Jr.’s athleticism.

I’m also looking forward to Tari Eason creating havoc and Alperen Sengun running point center on a full-time basis. Despite the overall youth of the squad and probably not a ton of wins, it should be the most exciting Rockets season since James Harden left, and we’ll be here to talk about it all with you.

We appreciate you guys! See y’all very soon with our Rockets preseason coverage!