Rockets Media Day is here

I think we can consider this the official start of basketball season, right? Today is Houston Rockets Media Day, which means we’ll be seeing members of the staff and the players take the podium to discuss the upcoming year.

There’s plenty to look out for, including if Jalen Green will pick up where he left off last season (I think he does, and then some)?

Will Kevin Porter Jr. become the poing guard we all hope he can?

How does Jabari Smith Jr. look on offense with the extra space provided by Green, Porter, and Alperen Sengun?

Will Sengun improve enough defensively to play 30-plus minutes per night and not be in foul trouble?

Who gets the backup minutes at center?

Is there a place on the team for KJ Martin?

Will we see some more advanced sets from Stephen Silas this season? What even happens to Silas if the Rockets don’t improve enough?

Plenty of questions in what looks like should be a fun and interesting season.

We’ll start forming our answers this week with Media Day, training camp, and the first preseason game (October 2) all on the horizon.

You can check out the live stream of the Media Day happenings on the Rockets website, and head over here to TDS to talk about it all. Things kick off at 11am central/ noon eastern!

Welcome to the 2022-2023 NBA season, Dream Shakers!