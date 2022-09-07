Rockets NBA2K23 ratings revealed for starters

With the official release date of NBA2K23 just days away, some player ratings are being made public, and the Houston Rockets look like they’ll have a fun team to play with and rebuild with yourself during franchise mode.

Houston’s top-rated player is Jalen Green at an 82, which is up two points from last year’s rating. His standout ability on the game is dunking, which sits at a 91, though in my opinion, it’s not quite high enough and is not rated in the top five across the league. Strange for such a high-flyer who had the most dunks of any guard last season, but que sera.

The other notable rating is Jabari Smith Jr., who comes in at a 78, which is tied with Paolo Banchero as the highest-rated rookie in the class, ahead of Chet Holmgren at 77 and Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray at 76.

Jae’Sean Tate also comes in at a 78 in this year’s edition, which is the same as last year and pretty fair for Tate, while both Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. are both listed at 77. Believe it or not, both Porter and Sengun have dipped in ratings, as they were at 78 each in 2K22. Particularly in Sengun’s case, I think he’s going to blow that rating out of the water.

Most of the ancillary players have yet to be revealed, including guys like Josh Christopher, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin, Usman Garuba, and Garrison Matthews, though Tari Eason is reportedly a 72, and with the release date just days away, we won’t have long to wait.

You can find a full list of Rockets players and their NBA2K23 ratings here.

For you gamers out there, tell us how you’re feeling about this year’s ratings for Houston’s starters. Too high, too low? And will you be picking up the game this year? Let us know in the comment section below.