Rockets head into Kings territory for their first matchup of the year

January 11, 2023, 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, Keagen Murray, Donatas Sabonis

The last time both the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings matched up, was when the pair were bottom feeding teams last season.

The Kings, who had 9 more wins than the 20 win Rockets team, tried to engage in what many viewers would call “nasty work”,

When the organization decided to sit out their stars De’Aaron Fox and Donatas Sabonis in order to jockey for the best odds in the tank race.

Despite the Kings best efforts, Sacramento pulled off a 122-117 win against against Houston with Harrison Barnes leading the charge scoring 25 points on 63% shooting. Thus, losing the tank-bowl

Fast forward to present day, the Kings are now a playoff contender with a record that places them 5th in the western conference.

What makes them so successful? Their offense. Sacramento’s offense is 4th in the league (116 offrtg).

The crazy part is that their getting better mid-way in the season. In the last seven games game their 1st in offense(122 offrtg) They’ve gone 4-3 in that period.

However, the Kings have a kryptonite, it’s called trash defense. Sacramento is ranked 24th(115 defrtg) on the other end.

Houston has a chance to win if they can muster up some good offense. Although, it’s unlikely based on the fact their ranked 29th in offense (109 offrtg).

That doesn’t mean anything isn’t possible.

