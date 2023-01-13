Rockets aim to get revenge against Kings in tonights rematch

January 13, 2023, 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, Keagen Murray, Donatas Sabonis

Tonight the Houston Rockets get their chance at revenge against the Sacramento Kings, after the Kings spoiled a historic night for Rockets big man Alperen Sengun.

For those of you that didn’t know, Sengun etched himself in to history with a stat-line of 10/10/10 making him the youngest Rocket to ever get a Triple-Double.

However, the honor was cut short because they lost by 20 points.

To be fair, Houston played a good game and kept it competitive. But, when you’re playing against the 4th best offense in the league, playing ‘good’ just isn’t enough.

Sacramento eventually steamed rolled Houston with their three point shooing and their ability to not only get to the free throw line, but convert those free baskets too.

If the Rockets are in the business of winning this game, they should use what they learned from their past mistakes and use it to their benefit tonight.

And they’ll need it too, Kevin Porter Jr. is out with a left foot contusion after colliding with teammate Jae’Sean Tate and Kings forward Malik Monk.

We’ll see if they pull off a win tonight.