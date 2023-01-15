Takeaways from Rockets-Kings

Editor’s note: This is a little late and it’s 100-percent on me because I was indisposed on Saturday. - DY

Despite putting out a better effort than before, the Houston Rockets still got the brakes beat off of them on live TV to the same team, same court and same fans in a span of two days.

There’s not much else to say, besides lets get into my three takeaways from the matchup.

Jalen Green

In his second outing this season against the Sacramento Kings, Green was electric, especially in the first half of play. The Rockets guard put up 25 point on 9-for-15 shooting while being a flame thrower from downtown converting 5-for-6 from three-point range.

By the time the second half started, he slowed down only making one more basket, while he and Rockets big-man Alperen Sengun led the team in cooking up turnovers to the Kings.

All in all, it wasn’t the worst showing in the world. If anything, it was encouraging that there’s some signs of life, in terms of Jalen getting out of this “Jalen Red” slump.

Jabari Smith

Although Houston allowed the Kings to light a beam so bright that sentient beings across the galaxy can be notified about the butt-whopping, Smith had a great game, from start to finish. He scored a career high 27 points on 11-for-20 shooting, along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Jabari Smith was everywhere! Especially with his shot creation.

There were moments were Jabari had made pull-up threes, finishing at the basket, converting pull-up middies and making simple tip-in baskets.

It was encouraging to watch him put it together. We can only hope that he can build on this game so he become the player we all know he can be.

Hold me back (The Garrison Matthews & Malik Monk Edition)

You knew I was going to bring this up, there’s no way I was going to bury this. Especially when the NBA could put the hammer down for Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate for leaving the bench.

For those of you that are confused, last night during the fourth quarter, Garrison Matthews and Kings forward Malik Monk got in a scuffle, after Matthews collided with him in attempt of trying to get a loose ball.

In true Gary-Bird fashion, Matthews wouldn’t back down from Monk which led the referees and teammates from both teams (Chiemezie Metu and Tari Eason) to get involved.

After the dust was settled, all four players mentioned were ejected.

There’s alot of worry on the Rockets side of things, because Houston is in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

Not only that, they're already missing their point guard Kevin Porter Jr. potentially losing Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate for leaving the bench would be a gut punch to already down trodden team.

One can only hope that the NBA doesn’t lay the hammer hard on Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate as they didn’t do anything. However, we’ve seen people been penalized for less.