The road doesn’t get easier for the Houston Rockets as they continue their California Soul road trip tonight at Staples Center Crypt I’m not typing that against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The last time these teams met in LA, the Rockets held a lead late but got outplayed down the stretch by Paul George, who refused to be denied. George is out tonight, as is Luke Kennard. John Wall and Marcus Morris Sr. are listed as doubtful.

Of course, Kawhi Leonard will still be available, as will the Clippers’ cadre of long athletic wings. Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, and Norman Powell are steady forces for the Clips and are a direct contrast to Houston’s group of youngsters.

As of this writing, no further punishments have been handed out for Houston’s scuffle on Friday night with the Sacramento Kings. Maybe the Rockets will avoid punishment because no one at the league office noticed they were playing?

Tip-off is at 2pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest