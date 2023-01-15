Rockets head to L.A. hoping to break losing streak in match with Clippers

January 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. CT

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Clippers SB Nation Blog: Clips Nation

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Clippers: Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac

This has been an interesting stretch of Rockets ball for me. Some of you might not know that earlier this season, I also startd working for Sactown Royalty and Clips Nation here at SB Nation as en editor. So all of the NBA teams I’ve been working for have played Houston this week — and in Sacrmennto’s case, twice! So getting information from all sides has been kind of neat for me.

Though I do want to say that I am first and forermost a Rockets fan. Even more than I am a writer and editor at a Rockets site. When I leave TDS someday, I’ll still be a fan and have been following the Rockets since I was a kid in 1986.

Anyway, here’s hoping that I’ll be editing a piece about a Clippers loss at Clips Nation later and writing a recap on the other side about a Rockets win.

Gonna be tough without Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate, however, who are both suspended, which I might actually be secretly a little happy about because it helps me in my fantasy basketball matchup this week with Xiane.

Here we go. Tate and Green are suspended for today’s Clippers game pic.twitter.com/0WT6hKEHKH — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) January 15, 2023

Go Rockets!