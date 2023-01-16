Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game preview

Mired in a 10-game losing streak, the Houston Rockets stay in Los Angeles to take on the recently-hot LA Lakers.

As I’m typing this, the Lakers have just tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers, so obviously they’ll also be on a back-to-back having played in LA the night before. That gives Houston a bit of a chance, especially with Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate returning from suspension. Houston will have to try to get the bitter taste of yesterday’s fourth quarter out of their mouths.

The Lakers, of course, sport LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Anthony Davis is still out with a foot injury. Patrick Beverley missed Sunday’s game with an illness. Finally, Austin Reeves and Lonnie Walker IV have been out for a couple of weeks and are expected to miss tonight as well.

For Houston, Kevin Porter Jr. is still day-to-day.

Tip-off is at 9:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest