Rockets Play Lakers Late

January 16, 2023, 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Lakers SB Nation Blog: Silver Screen N Roll

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Lakers: Lebron James maybe. Some other guys. And Russ. You should probably trade for Eric Gordon, Lakers.

This is the final game of the feast of NBA basketball that is MLK Day. It’s a late one for fans in Houston and points east. Now that I live on the West Coast I have to say, I miss the late game. This is just a regular time for a game now, instead of the fun of trying to watch something at 4pm and work if its on the East Coast.

The NBA knows that its marquee star, still Lebron James if you were wondering, is 38. He’s having a great season anyway, but for your final game of a big day you’d like to see him get a win. J(ames is listed as day-to-day, unlike Anthony “Day To” Davis, who is, shockingly, out.

Anyhow the Rockets on the second game of back-to-back are pretty much the ideal team for the Lakers to close out the night with a win. Given what we’ve seen from the Rockets lately that’s a good bet to make, if you’re the NBA.