DraftKings odds for ESPN’s NBA Wednesday

It’s that time again, except this time we’re bringing you another DraftKings collaboration on a Wednesday and on ESPN! Tonight’s matchups feature a couple of MVP candidates in the midst of spectacular seasons so without further adieu...

Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite

The over/under (O/U) is 233

Moneyline (ML) is -140 Dallas / +120 Atlanta

Despite leading the league in scoring and his O/U being set at 34.5 for his point total in this game, Luka Doncic has failed to eclipse 28 points in his career against the team that drafted and subsequently traded him. I think that trend continues so it wouldn’t hurt to put money on his under (-125).

That being said, the better bet would be to take the over on his 9.5 rebounds (+105) as he has done that in four of his six matchups versus Atlanta.

I’m leaning towards the Mavs taking this game as they should be getting some reinforcements back in the form of Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green. While the Hawks ML at +120 is tempting, I think Dallas snaps their two game skid at home. With this logic, another solid bet would be taking the Mavericks / Under 232.5 Moneyline / Total which is valued at +245.

Denver is a 8-point favorite

The over/under is 236.5

Money line is -325 Denver / +270 Minnesota

The Nuggets are currently on a 7 game win streak. Who did they last lose to? The answer to that is these Timberwolves just over two weeks ago. Do I suspect the same result this time around? Not likely.

The West’s best record is riding high in the Mile High City and I look for them to avenge that 13 point defeat on January 2nd.

What Nikola Jokic does is simply amazing. While the player props aren’t listed yet, I live by the rule of taking the over on the Joker’s assists. As you monitor the props today, if it’s set at 9.5 assists I’d probably lean towards him surpassing that.

I won’t leave you speculating on hypotheticals though. Given that I predict the Nuggets will come out victorious, I believe the best value is taking the Nuggets / Under 236.5 Moneyline / Total which is valued at +145. For instance, if you place a $100 bet on that and it hits, it would payout $245.

Best of luck from us at TDS!

