Wembanyama talk is the buzz as the Rockets take on the Hornets

January 18, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Hornets SB Nation Blog: At The Hive

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Hear ye, hear ye! Welcome all to the first inaugural Wembanyama Bowl as the Rockets of Houston take on the Hornets of Charlotte in the great tank race of 2023.

Each team figures to be down a starter as Kevin Porter Jr. and Gordon Hayward are out with injuries. With such high stakes on the line it will be an adventure to see what high jinks these teams pull out as the loser of this game will lay claim to the worst record in the league (I’m aware there is still 37 games left to decide this).

I hope to see a larger focus on Alperen Şengün as the offensive hub coming off of his eye-popping 33 points - 15 rebounds - 6 assists - 4 blocks performance versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

As for the Bobcats Hornets I’d like to see how LaMelo Ball has developed in an injury-riddled third season. I’m sure our pal James wouldn’t mind a close up look at a “potential” long-term answer at point guard.

While this game may be entertaining for all of the wrong reasons, it should be fascinating to see how the Rockets compare to a team that is literally on their level.

What will you be watching for in this game? Let us know in the chat below!