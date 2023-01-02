Rockets versus Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks(21-16) v.s Houston Rockets (10-26)
January 2nd, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Mavericks SB Nation Blog: Mavs Mooneyball
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun (I hope)
Mavericks : Luka Doncic, and some other guys.
Ok, Fine: Tim Hardaway Jr. “Who Is In The NBA Solely Because of The Rockets It Would Appear”, Dwight “Punchable Face” Powell, Christian “Mr. Rocket” Wood, Davis “Air” Bertans, Dorian Gray
May I say again just how much I hate The NBA Cluster #$*%? It’s tough to see how much better or worse a team matches up if the time off is three days. It’s not fun, it’s not like a playoff series, it’s mostly tedious and the NBA should stop it.
So tonight look at what the Rockets defense looks like, what the offense looks like. That’s one good thing one can do with these multiple games against the same team mostly in a row. Study how the team works, or doesn’t.
More after the game.
Poll
Tonight’s Winner?
-
0%
Rockets
-
0%
Mavericks
-
0%
Anger
-
50%
Despair
-
50%
Recovery Beer
Loading comments...