Rockets versus Mavericks

January 2nd, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Mavericks SB Nation Blog: Mavs Mooneyball

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun (I hope)

Mavericks : Luka Doncic, and some other guys.

Ok, Fine: Tim Hardaway Jr. “Who Is In The NBA Solely Because of The Rockets It Would Appear”, Dwight “Punchable Face” Powell, Christian “Mr. Rocket” Wood, Davis “Air” Bertans, Dorian Gray

May I say again just how much I hate The NBA Cluster #$*%? It’s tough to see how much better or worse a team matches up if the time off is three days. It’s not fun, it’s not like a playoff series, it’s mostly tedious and the NBA should stop it.

So tonight look at what the Rockets defense looks like, what the offense looks like. That’s one good thing one can do with these multiple games against the same team mostly in a row. Study how the team works, or doesn’t.

More after the game.