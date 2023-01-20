Rockets Practice Report: Updates on Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr.

The Houston Rockets head into tomorrow's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a 12-game losing streak. The Rockets have also lost 16 of 17 games as they prepare for the first of back-to-back games vs. the T-Wolves.

The Rockets held a practice today before they headed out to Minnesota. Coach Silas, Jae'Sean Tate and KJ Martin Jr. spoke to the media today after practice.

Coach Silas updated us on Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr., who left the last game early due to injury. He said:

"Neither practiced today. Kevin had to go and get his foot looked at, so he wasn't even here. Jabari was here and got some treatment downstairs. Was here full practice but did not participate."

Coach Silas was asked if they were both out, and he responded, "I think so.” It sounds like both players will be out tomorrow, so that will mean more minutes for Tari Eason as Jae'Sean Tate may still be under a minutes restriction as they ease him back into his usual minutes.

KJ Martin Jr. was asked what is the team mentality as they deal with the season-long 12-game losing streak. He said:

"You got to relax. Regardless if you are on a losing streak, you are not going to win every game. We have a lot of games still coming up. You just have to relax and take each game slowly.”

The Rockets desperately need a win and will have to get that win next game without Porter and Smith. Porter went to have his foot looked at today, so it is not looking like he will be back for at least the next two games vs. the Timberwolves.