Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

The Houston Rockets play a more traditional home-and-away (or, in this case, away-and-home) that starts tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After tonight’s game, the teams will play again on Monday night in Houston.

Houston is still looking for their first win of 2023, as a 12-game losing streak that dates back to late December has them in a major funk. Minnesota, on the other hand, is 23-24 and are firmly in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, where the fifth and 13th seeds are separated by a total of three losses. So every game matters for the T-Wolves.

Minnesota will be missing Jordan McLaughlin, and Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Austin Rivers are all listed as questionable for the game. Karl-Anthony Towns is still out with a strained hamstring that he sustained in November.

For Houston, both Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. have been ruled out.

We might be in for a bare-bones game from both teams, but the Timberwolves should still have more than enough depth and talent to beat Houston. Especially this version of Houston.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest