Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

There’s not much to say in this rematch of Saturday night’s contest between these teams. The big difference is that Rudy Gobert may play in this contest, which could hurt Alperen Sengun’s chances of dominating as handily as he did on Saturday.

Of course, the Minnesota Timberwolves still have Anthony Edwards, who was listed as questionable for the previous game yet still found a way to drop 44 points and absolute torch Houston’s nonexistent perimeter defense.

Houston will still be without Kevin Porter Jr., who is dealing with a persistent foot injury that will have him re-evaluated in a week. Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as questionable. Bryn Forbes and Taurean Prince are questionable as well.

A consistent theme this season for Houston has been blowing leads, especially in the second half. Which leads us to today’s poll question.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest