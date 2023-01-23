 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

By ak2themax
NBA: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

There’s not much to say in this rematch of Saturday night’s contest between these teams. The big difference is that Rudy Gobert may play in this contest, which could hurt Alperen Sengun’s chances of dominating as handily as he did on Saturday.

Of course, the Minnesota Timberwolves still have Anthony Edwards, who was listed as questionable for the previous game yet still found a way to drop 44 points and absolute torch Houston’s nonexistent perimeter defense.

Houston will still be without Kevin Porter Jr., who is dealing with a persistent foot injury that will have him re-evaluated in a week. Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as questionable. Bryn Forbes and Taurean Prince are questionable as well.

A consistent theme this season for Houston has been blowing leads, especially in the second half. Which leads us to today’s poll question.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Poll

In which quarter will Houston blow the game?

view results
  • 0%
    First
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Second
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Third
    (7 votes)
  • 47%
    Fourth
    (10 votes)
  • 19%
    Oh ye of little faith. They’re winning this game.
    (4 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

