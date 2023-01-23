Can the Rockets even the score in rematch with Timberwolves?

January 23, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Timberwolves SB Nation Blog: Canis Hoopus

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Şengün

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid

Will they or won't they? That’s been my question since December 27, 2022, which was the start of this horrid 13 game losing streak.

If there is any pride still left to be had, surely this would be the game for it. Coming off a putrid performance against the T-Wolves on Saturday I’d love to see Jalen Green bounce back after he was severely overmatched by Anthony Bennett’s 44-point outburst.

Other things I’m looking forward to:

Şengün sustaining his first half success against a depleted Minnesota frontcourt that is down two All-NBA caliber centers. More playmaking from JG. With Kevin Porter Jr. out it’s on Jalen to step up and assist Alpy with playmaking duties. More efficient shooting from Josh Christopher! It’s a very small sample size, but he is shooting 60% on his combined 15 shots over the past two games. Less second round picks and hopefully a desperate late first offered for Eric Gordon. You are not slick Milwaukee Bucks. Not getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Can you get ONE win, please???

Is there anything else I missed? Let me know below!