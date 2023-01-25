Can the Rockets win again as the Wizards visit town?

January 25, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Şengün

Wizards: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

As one streak ends can another begin?

The Rockets will attempt to double their fortune two nights after ending their 13 game losing streak as they take on the Wizards who visit Houston on the second night of a back-to-back. Washington escaped with a narrow one point victory over Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks last night after Kyle Kuzma sunk a clinching free throw with five seconds left.

Riding high off of Jalen Green’s 42 point output on Monday night, it will be important that he gives a similarly valiant effort versus the Wizards, even if it’s not that many points. Washington does have a guy that can light it up in Bradley Beal so that matchup is something to watch for.

This should be a pretty even game despite the disparity in records and I believe it presents a great opportunity for the Rockets to keep the good times rollin’.

P.S.

I’ve thrown on my tamper hat for this game because Monte Morris is someone I’ve had my eye on for awhile. I’m not sure if he's even available, but he is a great option as a backup point guard and I think he’d improve the Rockets. He doesn’t turn the ball over a lot and has very balanced traits for his position in this era of ball. Just something to keep an eye on...