Too much Kuz as the Rockets allow the Wizards to comeback 108-103

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Washington Wizards as he scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter helping his team complete the comeback versus the Houston Rockets. No loss necessarily feels great, but all losses are not built the same.

This was simply a nasty loss for Houston. They played a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde game as the team looked great in the first half and then fell flat on their face after halftime. After building a 19 point lead it seemed like they were going to be able to keep riding the momentum from Monday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but apparently that’s just some fanfiction I made up.

You could see the impending collapse coming as the scoring slowed down in the third quarter and then BOOM, the Wizards went on a mystifying run to start the fourth that featured Kuzma knocking down dagger after dagger.

It was frankly unacceptable.

That might be the angriest I’ve ever seen Stephen Silas for any availability in three years. Wow. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) January 26, 2023

I’m not even sure where to begin. Houston scored 70 points in the paint. They had 29 assists and a less-maddening 14 turnovers. They were more dominant on the boards and Alperen Şengün continued his impressive play as he notched his second career triple-double with 21/11/10/3/2.

Kenyon Martin Jr. got another start and continued to produce with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jae’Sean Tate was solid as he added 10/8/4 off of the bench. Jalen Green struggled with his shot, but still managed to chip in 19 and 7 assists. Bruno Fernando was flying around with 4 blocks. I mean how much more should they have needed???

I guess better shooting is where we could start. The Rockets went only 5-for-28 from three point land. Kuzma made five in the fourth quarter, alone...

It also didn't help that Şengün and Green were on the bench when the Wizards went on their big run to start the fourth. I get wanting to play them together, and the idea of staggering them seems premature, but it might’ve helped in the second half when it’s clear no one else could create offense for others with Kevin Porter Jr. still sidelined.

All in all it was a big snafu.

There was a BIG return to Toyota Center tonight and no I’m not just referencing Jabari Smith Jr.’s 6 points and 7 rebounds. Everyone’s favorite ref was back in town to call a game for the first time in 2 seasons. Yes, you know who!

Scott Foster.

He was mild tonight from what I can recall, but I imagine he’s just saving it for the postseason. Good times, amirite?

Well anyways, thanks to the Rockets for teasing a win streak. I had fun with the prospect of it for approximately 2.5 quarters.