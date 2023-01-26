Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game preview

Coming off a loss that included another Alperen Sengun triple double, the Houston Rockets must now turn their attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs started 8-1, and Rockets fans everywhere braced for the inevitable “Evan Mobley is way better than Jalen Green” talk that permeated the first half of last season. However, the Cavs are 21-19 since that blistering start. Mobley’s still having a great year, by the way. And the “comparing two players drafted back-to-back” thing is such a dumb move.

Anyway, the Rockets are still without Jabari Smith Jr. For Cleveland, Donovan is questionable with a groin injury.

How will Houston bounce back after their fourth quarter collapse last night? Will the team come out on fire, or did Stephen Silas use the last trick up his sleeve when he got upset before the Minnesota game?

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest